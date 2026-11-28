The Korea Football Association building in Sinmunno, Jongno District, central Seoul. The association's planned Dec. 18 presidential election fell through after FIFA objected to its new voting system. NEWS1

FIFA's rejection of the Korean Football Association's proposed election overhaul could trigger a dispute with Korea's Olympic body and even jeopardize international competition.

Korea's top sports body and FIFA are at odds over how the Korea Football Association (KFA) picks its next president, a dispute that could end up drawing in the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The KFA's presidential election, scheduled for Dec. 18, fell through after FIFA, football's world governing body, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) objected to the KFA’s new proposed voting system. The system would have replaced the KFA's delegate-based indirect vote with an election by some 20,000 voters.

The two international bodies sent a joint letter, received by the KFA on Nov. 7, warning that the system did not comply with FIFA's statutes. The letter reportedly said large-scale online voting could compromise the secret ballot.

“The document contained recommendations that could conflict with the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee's [KSOC] powers under its charter and with the way it runs its member organizations,” KSOC President Ryu Seung-min wrote on social media on Tuesday. “Just as the autonomy of the international federations and the KFA must be respected, the independence and inherent powers of the KSOC, the national Olympic committee representing Korea, must also be respected.”

Ryu also acknowledged that the KSOC is weighing whether to put the KFA under its direct management, a step it can take when a member federation cannot function normally. The matter will be decided “carefully after sufficient review and consultation,” Ryu wrote.

As Korea's national Olympic committee, the KSOC falls under the IOC, some in sports circles warn that a clash of titans between the IOC and FIFA is imminent.

The relationship between the IOC and FIFA is somewhat like that between a department store and a boutique or a single-brand shop. The Olympics is a department store that sells more than 30 sports under one roof, while the World Cup is a specialty shop that sells only football. Yet that specialty shop draws more customers than most department stores, so the two bodies coexist uneasily.

Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Ryu Seung-min, left, co-chair of the K-football Innovation Committee, delivers opening remarks at the committee's launch ceremony at Seoul Olympic Parktel in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 6. KANG JUNG-HYUN

The KFA’s election overhaul began with the K-football Innovation Committee, a panel the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism set up in July after Korea's dismal group-stage exit at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ryu co-chairs the committee with former national team captain Park Ji-sung.

Following the committee's recommendations, the KSOC revised its charter, and the KFA moved to replace its delegate-centered indirect vote with a direct election by some 20,000 voters. That’s when FIFA hit the brakes.

“Under Korean law, the KSOC is indeed the KFA's umbrella body,” Hong Jae-min, a football critic, said. “But FIFA is most sensitive about outside interference in its member associations' elections. From FIFA's point of view, putting the KFA under the KSOC's management would be clear third-party interference, and in such cases FIFA has suspended membership without delay.”

A FIFA suspension would bar Korea's national teams from World Cup qualifiers and its professional clubs from Asian club competitions such as the AFC Champions League Elite. International player transfers could also be disrupted.

Former national team captain Park Ji-sung, co-chair of the K-football Innovation Committee, speaks during the committee's fourth meeting at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul, in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 27. MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

FIFA has made good on such threats before. It suspended the All India Football Federation in August 2022 over what it called “undue influence from third parties.” The suspension briefly put India's hosting of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup that year in doubt. Pakistan and Kuwait have also been suspended for similar reasons.

No one is in a position to contain the fallout. The KFA, run by an acting president since Chung Mong-gyu resigned in July, lacks the diplomatic clout to negotiate with either FIFA or the KSOC.

The IOC has yet to respond officially.

“Designation is a matter of principle, and it will be handled carefully,” a KSOC official said of the direct-management option.

Former Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu, accused of improperly intervening in the appointment of former national team manager Hong Myung-bo, faces reporters after being questioned as a suspect at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's financial crimes investigation unit in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 2. NEWS1

But if the KSOC pushes ahead, the IOC may find it hard to stand idly by. Korea could then become the spark that sets the two giants against each other.

Opinions are also divided on a way out of the impasse.

“The problem began when the government stepped in to reform the football association's presidential election system in the first place,” Choi Soon-ho, a former KFA vice president, said. “Even now, football people should take a hard look at themselves first and come up with an alternative.”

But with its leadership in disarray, the football community is struggling to speak with one voice. The most realistic option is three-way talks among the ministry, the KSOC and the KFA. The ministry, however, has shown no sign of restarting the innovation committee's work, and no one else has stepped forward to try to untangle the mess.





BY LEE HAY-JUNE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]