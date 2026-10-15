FIFAe Finals in Saudi Arabia postponed after deadly Riyadh airport attack

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Son Heung-min reclaims lead in assists as LAFC beat Austin FC 3-1
The Korean talisman set up Denis Bouanga for the first goal, breaking a five-way tie for assists in the MLS.
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FC Seoul on cusp of first title in a decade, could clinch Saturday
FC Seoul could secure their first K League 1 championship in 10 years with a win over Gimcheon Sangmu and Ulsan HD loss or tie on Saturday.
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Swansea City's Eom Ji-sung allegedly targeted by racist abuse during Millwall match
Police are reviewing CCTV after alleged racist chanting toward the Korean footballer halted Tuesday's Championship match at Millwall.
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First-minute magic from Lee Kang-in sets the tone in Atlético’s 2-0 win over Manchester United
The win at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid was Atlético Madrid's first in the league phase of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.