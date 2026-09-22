Fencer Song-sera advances to gold in individual women’s epee at Asian Games

Korea's Song Se-ra celebrates after winning the women's epee individual finals at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan, on Sept. 22. YONHAP

The finish atop the podium after a 15-8 victory comes three years after a silver medal finish in the last Asiad.

Korean fencer Song Se-ra won the gold medal in the women's epee individual event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Tuesday, giving the country its first fencing gold at the sporting festival in Japan.

Song defeated Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman of Singapore 15-8 in the final at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, south of the main host city of Nagoya.

It is Korea's first gold medal in fencing at the Asian Games, which officially opened Saturday.

After winning silver at the previous Asian Games, Song moved up to the top of the podium three years later.

Bronze medals went to Tamaki Terayama of Japan and Yang Jingwen of China.





Yonhap