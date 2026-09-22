Fencer Song-sera advances to gold in individual women’s epee at Asian Games

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Men’s medley relay team sets record to clinch bronze in 4x100-meter race
The quartet finished with a time of 3:31.97 to round out the podium after China and Japan with an entirely different lineup from the heats.
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Korea’s mixed team shooters snipe silver in 10-meter event at Asian Games
Ban Hyo-jin and Park Ha-jun finished in second place with 502.9 points, while China finished first and Japan rounded out the top three.
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Kim Young-beom sets another record, takes gold in men's 50-meter freestyle
Kim Young-beom won Korea's first swimming gold of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, breaking the men's 50-meter freestyle record twice in one day.
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Teen swimmer Kim Seung-won wins bronze in women's 50-meter backstroke
The 16-year-old earned her first Asian Games medal in the women’s 50-meter backstroke, becoming Korea’s fifth swimming medalist in Aichi-Nagoya.