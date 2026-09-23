Fencer Park Ji-hee wins silver in women’s individual foil event at Asian Games

Korea's Park Ji-hee, left, performs during the semifinals of the women's individual foil fencing at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan, on Sept. 23. YONHAP

Stepping onto the podium in her first Asiad, Park lost to Yuka Ueno of Japan 15-4, breaking a point drought in the first period.

Korea's Park Ji-hee won the silver medal in the women's individual foil event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Wednesday.

Park lost to Yuka Ueno of Japan 15-4 in the final at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.

She reached the podium at her first Asian Games appearance.

Bronze medals went to Polina Volobueva of Uzbekistan and Maxine Jie Xin Wong of Singapore.

Park was scoreless in the first period, falling 8-0 to Ueno.

Her first point came midway through the second period, when she trailed 12-1. Park scored three more points but could not complete a comeback.





Yonhap