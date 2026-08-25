Faker targets second Asian Games gold with Korea esports team

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Hwang Sun-woo hopes return to familiar Tokyo arena will mean Asian Games success
The decorated Korean swimmer aims to reclaim glory at his Olympic breakthrough venue, which he said made him the swimmer he is today.
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Rise of the Monkey King: Second-year outfielder Park Jae-hyun powers Kia Tigers’ postseason push
The second-year outfielder’s breakout season has helped reverse his team's fortunes as he nears the 20-homer, 20-steal milestone.
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Podium regular ‘just wants to feel joy’ in Asian Games swimming events
Kim Woo-min, the winner of three gold medals and one silver in his Games debut three years ago, says he feels no pressure.
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North Korea targets more medals with smaller team at 2026 Asian Games
Pyongyang plans to send about 100 athletes in 14 sports to the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, including two ethnic Korean athletes from Japan.