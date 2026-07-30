Ex-football czar, Hong Myung-bo apologize for World Cup debacle in parliamentary hearing

Former Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu and former national football team manager Hong Myung-bo answer questions during a parliamentary hearing on July 30. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Chung Mong-gyu and the ex-national team manager appeared before the sports committee, which is probing operations at the Korea Football Association.

Former Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu and former national team manager Hong Myung-bo apologized for Korea's disappointing World Cup campaign during a parliamentary hearing Thursday.

"During my tenure, I did my utmost to develop Korean football, but I am deeply sorry for the series of controversies and the disappointing result at the FIFA World Cup 2026," Chung said.

The hearing was held by the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee to examine the KFA following the national team's group stage elimination. Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties questioned the KFA over what they described as "administrative failures."

"Football has long been a national sport that has brought joy and pride to Koreans," committee chair Lee Jae-Jung said. "But recently, questions have been raised over the appointment of the national team manager as well as the fairness and transparency of the KFA's operations, with public concern and criticism over its overall management continuing."

Lee said the hearing was intended to examine more than just the national team's early World Cup exit.

"This hearing is not simply about evaluating the national team's poor performance," Lee added. "It will not only examine the allegations that have been raised, but also seek how the KFA should be operated going forward and look into ways to improve football governance."

Chung apologized for failing to meet public expectations.

"As KFA president, I deeply feel my responsibility and sincerely apologize for failing to meet the expectations of the public and football fans," Chung said. "Following my resignation as KFA president, I will focus on running my business and contributing to society."

Hong likewise accepted responsibility for the World Cup debacle.

Former national team manager Hong Myung-bo swears in ahead of the parliamentary hearing on July 30. JOINT PRESS CORPS

"I take full responsibility for failing to live up to the expectations placed on the national team," Hong said. "Today, I will not shy away from my responsibility and will speak honestly about what I know."

He also thanked the players for their efforts despite the outcome.

"As the manager, I want to express my gratitude and apologies to the players who fought until the end despite the difficult circumstances," Hong said. "I take seriously the fact that I was unable to reward the players' efforts with the results they deserved. I fully understand the significance of today's hearing, and I will listen carefully to your questions and answer them sincerely."

A total of 15 witnesses were called to testify, including Chung, Hong, KFA vice presidents Lee Yong-soo and Kim Byung-ji and KFA executive director Kim Seung-hee.

Among the witnesses, former KFA technical director Lee Lim-saeng, now technical director of Cambodia's NagaWorld FC, and former KFA vice president Park Hang-seo, now manager of Kanchanaburi Power FC in the Thai second division, did not attend.

Of the 13 people called as reference witnesses, only four appeared, including Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Yoo Seung-min and K-football Innovation Committee member Kim Dae-hee. Yoo serves as co-chair of the K-football Innovation Committee, which was launched under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to reform Korean football. Co-chair Park Ji-sung and committee members Lee Young-pyo and Park Joo-ho were absent.





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]