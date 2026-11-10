Even KBO's greatest hitter Lee Jung-hoo struggles in MLB

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo knocks his helmet off during a foul ball in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in California on Sept. 20. REUTERS/YONHAP

Lee Jung-hoo, whose ability to make contact with almost any pitch earned him a lucrative move to the San Francisco Giants, has struggled to meet expectations in MLB, closing the most recent season at .276 after 143 games.

Lee Jung-hoo, whose exceptional bat control and ability to make contact with almost any pitch earned him a lucrative move to the San Francisco Giants, admitted that hitting is still difficult, despite his status as the KBO’s career batting average leader.

“This year felt incredibly long, from the World Baseball Classic in March to the end of the regular season,” he said in a recent phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo. “I had my highs and lows. My swing felt good in the first half of the season, but I couldn’t keep [that momentum] going. That was because of my own shortcomings. Next year, I want to deliver better results statistically.”

Few hitters in Korean baseball can match Lee’s consistency at the plate. He made his professional debut with the Nexen Heroes in 2017 and never once saw his season batting average dip below .300, ranking first in the league in that statistic in 2021 and 2022.

Among players with at least 3,000 plate appearances, he also holds the highest career batting average in KBO history at .340.

Second place belongs to the late Jang Hyo-jo (1956-2011), whose remarkable hitting ability earned him a reputation for batting .300 even when he swung his bat upside down. His career average stands at .330, compared to .322 for third-place Park Kun-woo of the NC Dinos.

Lee headed to MLB in December 2023 after the San Francisco Giants rewarded his skill with a blockbuster six-year deal worth $113 million. The move was supposed to mark the beginning of an American dream for one of Korean baseball’s brightest stars.

Now, halfway through his contract, his results have fallen short.

San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo reacts after a base hit during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland on Aug. 20. AP/YONHAP

Lee struggled in his first two years in MLB. His rookie season in 2024 ended in May after he hurt his shoulder in a collision with the outfield fence. He returned to play 150 games the following year but batted .266 with eight home runs — below expectations.

This year, he seemed to find his rhythm at the plate, and he kept his batting average in the .300s through July. But his hitting faltered in August, and he closed the season at .276 after 143 games.

“I haven’t hit .300 since I came to MLB,” he said. “It’s really not easy to accomplish that [there]. The quality of the pitches is different. […] Every reliever here throws fastballs over 150 kilometers per hour [93.2 miles per hour]. Even breaking balls with sharp movement easily exceed 140 kilometers per hour. When I look at players who hit .300, I can’t help but admire them.”

Lee also discussed the “much better” defense.

“Defenders here can cover a lot more ground,” he explained.

“I grew up learning that a ball hit through the middle was the ideal base hit. But in MLB, those same balls often turn into routine outs. Those little things make a difference. I’m still making adjustments at the plate, and I haven’t figured out exactly what needs fixing. But I’d rather prove myself with my numbers next year than talk about [what I need to improve].”

San Francisco Giants right fielder Lee Jung-hoo in the batting cage before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pennsylvania REUTERS/YONHAP

Lee had spoken to reporters at Incheon International Airport upon his return to Korea in each of the previous two years. This time, however, he skipped his usual interview.

Despite reaching 10 home runs for the first time in his MLB career, Lee still prefers to keep a low profile and focus on training.

He is also already looking forward to welcoming the next generation of Korean talent to MLB, particularly Kia Tigers star Kim Do-yeong, who enjoyed a standout season this year.

Lee and Kim were teammates at the World Baseball Classic in March.

“Kim is still playing in the KBO because he can’t be posted to MLB yet,” Lee said. “In terms of ability, though, he’s already ready for the major leagues.”

He then shared some advice for his junior teammate on the national squad.

“My only concern is that people might try to influence [Kim] when he has to make a decision about his future in a few years,” he said. “He needs support so that he can choose what’s best for his career. Outside pressure can make [that choice] extremely difficult. I didn’t personally face [this issue], but I’ve watched plenty of other players struggle with it. I want him to have a great few years in the KBO and join us in the majors soon.”





BY KO BONG-JUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]