Doosan Bears' catcher Yang Eui-ji, right, shakes hands with a club administrator after signing his third free-agent deal on Nov. 17. DOOSAN BEARS

The two-year contract will see the 39-year-old achieve his dream of finishing his career with the club.

Veteran Doosan Bears catcher Yang Eui-ji signed a deal worth up to 5.5 billion won ($4.1 million) to stay with the club on Tuesday, the first signing of this winter’s free-agent market.

“We have signed Yang Eui-ji to a two-year free-agent contract worth up to 5.5 billion won,” the Doosan Bears said Tuesday. The deal includes a 4 billion won signing bonus, 1 billion won in salary and 500 million won in incentives.

The Bears selected the 39-year-old in the eighth round of the second phase of the 2006 KBO rookie draft. The catcher has since compiled a .306 batting average, 305 home runs, 1,274 RBIs and 987 runs scored across 2,098 career games through this year’s season.

Yang signed his first free-agent contract with the NC Dinos seven years ago for 12.5 billion won over four years before returning to Doosan in 2023 on a four-year deal worth up to 15.2 billion won, plus a two-year option.

Rather than take up a two-year option valued at up to 4.2 billion won, Yang opted to feel out a free agency for a third time, which led to a more lucrative deal.

The latest deal brings the maximum value of his three free-agent contracts to 29 billion won. That includes 12.5 billion won from his first contract, 11 billion won over four years after his return to Doosan and up to 5.5 billion won under his new agreement. His unexercised 4.2 billion won player option is not included.

SSG Landers' infielder Oh Tae-gon, right, shakes hands with a club administrator after signing a free-agent deal on Nov. 17. SSG LANDERS

That puts Yang second in KBO history behind SSG Landers’ slugger Choi Jeong, whose three free-agent contracts total 30.2 billion won.

“From the outset, the athlete and the club were committed to keeping him in a Doosan uniform,” the Bears said. “He represents everything the Bears stand for and continues to deliver on the field. Our confidence in his ability to lead the team in the years ahead ultimately sealed the deal.”

The veteran catcher reciprocated the sentiment.

“Ever since I signed my return deal four years ago, I've wanted to retire in a Doosan uniform,” Yang said. “I'm grateful to club owner Park Jeong-won for making that dream possible. It means so much to know that I'll continue to have Doosan fans behind me. My only goal over the next two years is to win, and I'll put everything I have on the field.”

The SSG Landers also reached a free-agent agreement with infielder Oh Tae-gon at roughly the same time. His three-year contract is valued at 1.1 billion won, including a 200 million won signing bonus, 740 million won in total salary and 160 million won in performance bonuses.

“When I signed my first free-agent contract four years ago, I understand that Choo Shin-soo, who now serves as an adviser to the club, took a 1 billion won pay cut and asked that the money go toward my contract,” Oh said. “I felt a tremendous sense of responsibility at the time, and I want to honor his sacrifice by helping lead this team.”





BY KO BONG-JUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]