Dodgers leave Kim Hye-seong off NLCS roster

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Kim Hye-seong warms up before the first game of the National League Championship Series of the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Oct. 11. REUTERS/YONHAP

There are now Korean players remaining in the ongoing MLB postseason now that the Los Angeles Dodgers have left infielder Kim Hye-seong off their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

The Dodgers have opted to carry 13 pitchers, one more than during the National League Division Series (NLDS) against the Atlanta Braves last week, with left-hander Justin Wrobleski joining the roster.

Kim, who appeared in one game against the Braves as a defensive replacement, was the odd man out. The Dodgers opened the NLCS with a 2-1 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Last fall, Kim was on the Dodgers roster as a rookie during their run to their second straight World Series title. No Korean player has won back-to-back World Series championship rings.

Kim played in 71 regular-season games last year but was limited to just 43 games this year. He spent almost all of the season's second half in the minors before the Dodgers recalled him at the end of September.

Kim batted .259 with five steals this year, compared to a .280 batting average and 13 steals in 2025.

Only one other Korean saw postseason action this year: Braves shortstop Kim Ha-seong, who went 0-for-5 in four games across the Wild Card Series and the NLDS. The San Diego Padres also qualified for the postseason, but their Korean utilityman, Song Sung-mun, did not make the 26-man postseason roster.





Yonhap