Dodgers leave Kim Hye-seong off NLCS roster

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The rise and fall of Kim Kyung-moon's leadership of the Eagles
Kim Kyung-moon led the Hanwha Eagles to contend for the Korean Series title for the first time in 19 years. But this year, they finished ninth in a 10-team league.
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KT Wiz's Choi Won-jun apologizes for throwing bat after drawing walk
Choi Won-jun's behavior comes as he is locked in a race with Victor Reyes of the Lotte Giants to set a new KBO single-season hits record.
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Tigers, Twins set for winner-take-third showdown
The Kia Tigers and the LG Twins will decide the KBO's third seed in their regular-season finale, with a crucial postseason advantage at stake.
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Hanwha Eagles part ways with manager Kim Kyung-moon after KBO season
The Hanwha Eagles will not re-sign manager Kim Kyung-moon after his three-year contract expires, ending his tenure following the club's ninth-place KBO finish.