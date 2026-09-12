Dinos turn to ex-MLB pitcher Mike Clevinger for playoff push

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Kia’s Kim Do-yeong rejoins club after surgery on broken nose, reviving Asian Games hopes
After an errant bunt popped him in the face, the former KBO MVP is taking it easy this weekend as baseball fans hope he can make the Asiad.
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Kia's Kim Do-yeong undergoes surgery, Asian Games status uncertain
The KBO home run leader underwent surgery for a broken nose after a bunt attempt, leaving his Asian Games availability in doubt.
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Isao Harimoto, Korean-Japanese baseball legend with record 3,085 hits, dies at 86
Harimoto also batted .319 with 504 home runs in 2,752 games over 23 seasons in a Hall of Fame career.
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LG Twins, KIA Tigers face decisive showdown for third place
Five remaining head-to-head games could determine which KBO club earns a direct path to the semifinal playoffs.