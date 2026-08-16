Dinos pitcher scheduled for surgery after being hit on the face with a hard-hit ball

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Bae Ji-hwan designated for assignment by Brewers
The Brewers designated Bae Ji-hwan for assignment after acquiring infielder Jonathan Ornelas from the Athletics.
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LG Twins aquire Jon Kennedy for late-season playoff pitching boost
The defending Korean Series champions signed the Australian right-hander to replace injured compatriot Lachlan Wells before the postseason roster deadline.
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Baek In-chun, the only .400 hitter in Korean baseball history, dies at 83
The former MBC Chungyong player-manager hit .412 in the inaugural KBO season in 1982, a feat no other Korean hitter has matched since.
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Baek In-chun, only KBO player to bat .400, in critical condition
The league earlier announced that he had died, but the former player-manager's heart started beating again and he remains hospitalized.