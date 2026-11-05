Diaz goes from despair to redemption as Samsung edges KT in Game 2 of Korean Series

Samsung Lions hitter Lewin Diaz, right, reacts after hitting an RBI in the Game 2 of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 4 NEWS1

Lewin Diaz delivered four hits and scored the decisive run as the Samsung Lions beat the KT Wiz 3-2 in 12 innings to even the Korean Series at one game apiece.

SUWON, Gyeonggi — The sleeping Lions found their roar again as foreign slugger Lewin Diaz unleashed a barrage of hits to power Samsung to its first Korean Series victory.

The Samsung Lions outlasted the KT Wiz 3-2 in 12 innings Wednesday at Suwon KT Wiz Park to claim Game 2 of the Korean Series.

Samsung's No. 5 hitter Diaz rediscovered his batting form and led the offense with four hits, two RBIs and a run scored. He also scored the game-winning run after a KT defensive miscue.

Wednesday’s victory gave Samsung some revenge and relief after its agonizing 8-7 loss in Tuesday's opener. The teams will head to Daegu Samsung Lions Park for Game 3 on Friday with the series even at one game apiece.

For Diaz, the postseason has been as emotionally bruising off the field as it has been physically demanding on the field. His clutch home runs helped carry Samsung to victories in Games 2 and 3 of the second round of the playoffs against the Kia Tigers. However, his hitless performance in four at-bats in Game 4 was met with a torrent of abuse from overzealous baseball fans who flooded his wife's social media account.

“You have inflicted so much pain on my family this year that their health has deteriorated,” he wrote on his social media the next day. “If I fail to meet your expectations for even one day, you crucify me with criticism and curses.”

Samsung Lions hitter Lewin Diaz hits an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning of Game 2 of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 4. NEWS1

The emotional strain seemed to follow Diaz onto the field. Although Samsung won Game 5 of the second round of the playoffs, he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a fielding error. He fared little better in the Korean Series opener on Tuesday, where he recorded just one hit and continued to struggle on both offense and defense.

Wednesday night, however, Diaz finally found his way back. The game was still scoreless in the top of the second inning when Choi Hyoung-woo's double down the right field line gave Samsung a runner on second with no outs. Diaz got then hold of a changeup from KT starter Ko Young-pyo and drove it deep to right field.

The ball carried to just short of the wall, where Choi Won-jun stumbled during a leaping catch attempt. Diaz kept running, rounded second and reached third safely. The triple, the first of Diaz's KBO career, gave Samsung its first run.

Samsung Lions hitter Lewin Diaz, left, exchanges a high-five with manager Park Jin-man after the team's 3-2 victory in the Game 2 of the Korean Series held in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 4. NEWS1

There was no slowing Diaz down once his bat came alive. He doubled to deep center in the fourth inning and added a single to right in the sixth. But his biggest moment was still to come. The game was tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th when Kim Ji-chan was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Samsung eventually had runners on first and second with two outs, and Diaz broke the deadlock with a sharp RBI single to right field.

The single seemed certain to stand as the game-winner, until Diaz faced another cruel twist. In the bottom of the 10th, he failed to handle Sam Hilliard's ground ball with one out and runners on first and second, a defensive lapse that helped KT pull even.

Yet Diaz refused to let that mistake be the final chapter. He reached base on a grounder in the top of the 12th and eventually crossed home plate after subsequent hits and an error by KT's second baseman. The winning run capped a dramatic battle of more than four hours and 20 minutes. Diaz had been the catalyst, the source of another scare and, ultimately, the man who brought the night to a close.

Samsung Lions starting pitcher Chris Paddack pumps his fist as he heads to the dugout at Suwon KT Wiz Park during Game 2 of the Korean Series on Nov. 4. NEWS1

Samsung’s starting pitcher Chris Paddack also delivered a display of resilience, having now thrown 295 pitches in the span of 10 days. The Lions acquired Paddack in the second half of the season as a key piece of their championship push, but he struggled in his first playoff outing. He gave up five runs on 94 pitches over four and two-thirds innings in Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs on Oct. 26.

Paddack, however, redeemed himself on the mound. Although starting pitchers usually rest five days between outings during the regular season, he took the ball for Game 4 of the second round of playoffs after just three days off. He battled through five and one-third innings on 99 pitches and surrendered just one run on Friday.

By Wednesday, the temperature had dropped, but Paddack's resolve had not. With Samsung desperate to avoid a second straight Korean Series defeat, he returned to the mound after only four days off and delivered his finest postseason outing, throwing a personal postseason-high 102 pitches over seven innings and surrendering just one run.

As Paddack returned to the dugout, Samsung fans who packed the third-base stands in blue rain ponchos — Samsung’s signature color — rose to their feet, cheered and shouted his name in unison.





BY BAE YOUNG-EUN, KO BONG-JUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



