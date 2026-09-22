Defending champion Korea reaches semifinals in women's badminton team event

Read more
-
Korea’s mixed team shooters snipe silver in 10-meter event at Asian Games
Ban Hyo-jin and Park Ha-jun finished in second place with 502.9 points, while China finished first and Japan rounded out the top three.
-
Gwak Been dominates as Korea opens title defense
Gwak Been threw six no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts as Korea beat Chinese Taipei 5-0 in its Asian Games baseball opener.
-
Korea loses to Japan to drop to bronze medal match in women's volleyball
Korea lost 3-0 to host Japan in the Asian Games women's volleyball semifinals and will play Thailand for bronze Tuesday.
-
South Korea, U.S., Japan reaffirm North Korea denuclearization goal
The three allies reaffirmed their goal of North Korea’s complete denuclearization and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue.