Cyclist Shin Ji-eun wins Korea’s first medal at Asian Games

Shin Ji-eun won bronze in the women’s individual road time trial on the opening weekend of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

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Cyclist Shin Ji-eun

Cyclist Shin Ji-eun won Korea’s first medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sunday.

Shin took bronze in the women’s individual road time trial at the Shinshiro circuit course in Aichi and finished No. 3 behind Kazakhstan's Rinata Sultanova and China's Zhang Hao.

The Asian Games officially opened Saturday and will run through Oct. 4.

Related Article

Korea sent a record 1,140-member delegation, including 872 athletes, to the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, where it finished No. 3 overall with 42 gold, 59 silver and 89 bronze medals.

Korea is aiming for 40 to 45 gold medals and another third-place finish overall at this year’s Games.


BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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