Cyclist Shin Ji-eun wins Korea’s first medal at Asian Games

Shin Ji-eun won bronze in the women’s individual road time trial on the opening weekend of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Cyclist Shin Ji-eun won Korea’s first medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sunday.

Shin took bronze in the women’s individual road time trial at the Shinshiro circuit course in Aichi and finished No. 3 behind Kazakhstan's Rinata Sultanova and China's Zhang Hao.

The Asian Games officially opened Saturday and will run through Oct. 4.

Korea sent a record 1,140-member delegation, including 872 athletes, to the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, where it finished No. 3 overall with 42 gold, 59 silver and 89 bronze medals.

Korea is aiming for 40 to 45 gold medals and another third-place finish overall at this year’s Games.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]