Korea's Chung Hyeon in action during his match against India's Sumit Nagal in the second round of the Davis Cup qualifiers on Sept. 18. REUTERS/YONHAP

The former Australian Open semifinalist is competing with Hong Seong-chan for a place alongside Kwon Soon-woo in Korea's first Davis Cup Final 8 quarterfinal.

With Korea preparing to take on the home team, Italy, in a knockout match of the top international men's tennis team event this week, veteran Chung Hyeon said Sunday he will put the team ahead of his own personal glory.

In the Davis Cup quarterfinals, set for Wednesday night in Bologna, Italy, Korea and Italy will first play two singles matches. If they are still tied, then there will be a deciding doubles match.

This will be Korea's first appearance in this phase, known as the Davis Cup Final 8.

Kwon Soon-woo, widely considered Korea's best singles player today, will likely lead things off for head coach Chung Jong-sam. However, the coach has not yet decided who will play the next singles match between Chung Hyeon and Hong Seong-chan.

Although they are only one year apart in age, Chung Hyeon has far more international experience as a former top-20 player and Australian Open semifinalist.

However, Hong has been in better form of late, as Chung has been dealing with the effects of a right foot injury he picked up during the qualifiers in September.

Korean tennis players Chung Hyeon, right, and Hong Seong-chan exchange a high-five during an official training session ahead of the Davis Cup Final 8 at BolognaFiere in Bologna, Italy, on Nov. 22. KOREA TENNIS ASSOCIATION

"I am training as if I will be the one to get the call, and I am sure Seong-chan is thinking the same thing," Chung Hyeon said, according to a pool report from Bologna. "I don't think I have ever felt 100 percent satisfied with how I feel physically throughout my career. I am just concentrating on putting myself in the best form possible. Ultimately, it doesn't matter who plays as long as we can win the match."

He and Hong have played two practice matches against each other, and Hong prevailed on both occasions.

"I feel great. And I feel like I am getting better just by hitting strokes against Hyeon," Hong said. "The coach has not told us anything yet. This is just the kind of friendly competition we need. I have no idea who will be selected, but I have been trying to prove my readiness in these practice matches."

As for his lack of big-stage experience, Hong said, "I have been trying to be more aggressive under pressure situations in training. I think things have been going well."

"I am an unknown to top-level opponents," Hong added. "If I get an opportunity to play, then I think it will work to my advantage."

Coach Chung said he will decide on Monday, two days before the match.





Yonhap