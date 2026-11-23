The MMA veteran lost a close bout to U.S. fighter Chris Leben in a bittersweet send-off as his mother and daughter watched.

MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon — a Japanese national who competed his entire career under his legal name, Yoshihiro Akiyama — ended his 22-year fighting career with a split-decision loss to American fighter Chris Leben in his retirement bout in Seoul.

Choo lost 1-2 on the judges’ scorecards in an 89-kilogram (196-pound) catchweight bout at a Black Combat event at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul on Saturday. The judges scored the three-round fight 28-29, 29-28 and 28-29.

The result left Choo with a professional MMA record of 16 wins, eight losses and two no contests.

The fight was also a rematch 16 years after Choo lost to Leben at UFC 116 in Las Vegas in 2010. Leben, who finished his career with 23 wins and 12 losses, also retired after the bout.

The fight showed that time had finally caught up with Choo. His footwork was heavier and his punches slower than in his prime.

Several of Leben’s strikes landed cleanly on his face, and a body shot left Choo visibly grimacing.

The atmosphere inside the arena was unusually tense. The 20,000 spectators at Gocheok Sky Dome fell so quiet at times that the broadcast commentators could be heard from the stands.

Choo entered the arena holding the hand of his mother, Ryu Eun-hwa, a former national team swimmer. She carried a photograph of her husband, who died three years ago.

MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon, front, enters his final match in western Seoul on Nov. 21. SCREEN CAPTURE

Dressed in a judo uniform, Choo wore the Japanese flag on his left arm and the Korean flag on his right. He knelt and bowed with his mother and his cornermen as part of his customary prefight ritual before removing the uniform at the cage.

As is his trademark, the ballad “Time to Say Goodbye” (1995) played as he entered the arena. Choo has said the song best reflects the twists and turns of his life. And the flags on his arms reflect his own background.

A fourth-generation ethnic Korean in Japan, Choo moved to Korea in 1998 and represented the country in judo. He became a Japanese citizen in 2001 after clashes with factionalism and resistance within Korea’s judo community.

At the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, he competed for Japan and defeated a Korean opponent in the final to win gold.

Choo switched to MMA in 2004 and later competed in major events such as K-1 Hero’s and the UFC.

His wife, Shiho Yano, and daughter, Choo Sa-rang, watched from the stands with their hands clasped together.

MMA fighters Choo Sung-hoon, left, and Chris Leben exchange punches during Choo’s retirement bout at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, on Nov. 21. SCREEN CAPTURE

The crowd chanted the fighter's name for about 10 seconds at the start of the fight and again whenever he came under pressure. However, the support was not enough to change the outcome.

After the final bell, the fighter and Leben embraced as they waited for the decision. Some fans cried as they watched his face get swollen after the fight.

After Leben was announced as the winner, he raised Choo Sung-hoon's arm.

Leben said he turned down offers to fight several other opponents but accepted the match because it was against Choo Sung-hoon. He added that even though he himself scored more clean shots, he couldn't match Choo's power and emphasized that for Leben, Choo is the real winner.

Choo briefly shed tears during his interview inside the cage.

“I’m grateful to my mother for giving birth to me with a body strong enough to take on one last challenge even after turning 50, and I love her,” Choo Sung-hoon said. “Mom, you don’t have to worry any more. I won’t be fighting again.”

MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon, front, enters his final match in western Seoul, on Nov. 21. SCREEN CAPTURE

The fight was also a meaningful way to give back to the sport.

“I wanted to give back to my Korean fans who supported me until the very end, so I chose to have my final fight in Korea,” he said. “I’ll donate all the proceeds from this fight to younger fighters.”

He then joked with his daughter.

“Baby, I’m sorry, but there’s no allowance for you,” Choo teased.

The veteran fighter removed his gloves, placed them on the floor of the cage and bowed deeply.

After he left the cage, his daughter ran into his arms and burst into tears. Choo then left the arena holding hands with her and with his mother.





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]