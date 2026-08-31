Choi Ye-jin rallies from early deficit to reach boccia world final in Seoul

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106-year-old athlete wins gold twice at World Masters Athletics Championships in Daegu
Sawang Janpram of Thailand set a world amateur record in the discus throw for competitors aged 100 and older, then won gold in the javelin throw in the same age category.
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Korea's MMA trio trains on shoestring budget in pursuit of historic Asian Games gold
Training in borrowed gyms and living in low-cost rooms, Korea’s first Asian Games MMA team is chasing medals in the sport’s debut.
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How veteran swimmer An Se-hyeon fell back in love with her sport
An Se-hyeon was at the peak of her career around 2017 and 2018 but gradually faded into obscurity. Now 30 years old, she's resurfaced after qualifying for this year's Asian Games.
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Seo Chang-wan, Seong Seung-min win gold at pentathlon world championships ahead of Asian Games
Seo Chang-wan and Seong Seung-min scored a combined 1,096 points across fencing, swimming and the laser run at the UIPM 2026 Pentathlon World Championships.