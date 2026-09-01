Choi Ye-jin falls one extra end short of boccia world title in Seoul

Read more
-
Father flees to Korea alone after daughter kidnapped over gambling debt in Vietnam
The Korean teenager was rescued by embassy officials and police after loan sharks in Hanoi abducted her over her father's unpaid gambling debts.
-
Korea’s campuses welcome students back for fall semester — in pictures
Universities across Korea welcomed students Tuesday with campus greetings, international orientations and a job fair at Seoul National University.
-
Flagship submarine ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho returns home after record voyage across Pacific
The 3,000-ton ship made a 28,000-kilometer (17,400-mile) journey to participate in the U.S.-led Rimpac drill and train with the Canadian navy.
-
North recalls ambassador to Britain over sanctions on youth camp tied to Russian relocation of Ukrainians
Pyongyang downgraded diplomatic ties after London put the Songdowon camp on a list of groups accused of assisting Moscow’s efforts to indoctrinate children.