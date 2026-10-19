Choi Won-ho takes Korea helm for Tokyo baseball showdown

Read more
-
Tigers outfielder competes in postseason through wisdom tooth pain
With the Tigers leading the Twins 2-0 in the series and needing just one more win to advance to the next round, Park Jung-woo said that he would gladly trade a few more days of toothache for a long postseason run.
-
Doosan Bears cut Son Ah-seop, third in career KBO hits
The 38-year-old will not return to the club next season, and with an underwhelming defensive game, his future is in doubt.
-
First-place Wiz reward manager Lee with record contract
KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul signed a three-year, 3.4 billion won contract, the richest managerial deal in KBO history, after guiding his team to the KBO regular-season title.
-
Five-run first inning puts Kia just one win from KBO's second round
A playoff record-tying first inning lifted the Tigers to a 6-3 win over the LG Twins and a 2-0 series lead.