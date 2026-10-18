Choi Hye-jin blows late lead, lets maiden LPGA title slip away in Shanghai

Read more
-
World No. 3 Ryu Hae-ran to lead field at upcoming LPGA Tour event in Korea
The two-time major champion will be joined by defending champion Kim Sei-young, No. 9, and No. 5 Kim Hyo-joo, who has two LPGA wins this season.
-
Blue House forms task force to prepare for possible Lee-Trump golf outing
Such a meeting is expected to occur in December on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering, following a proposal in September that they hit the links.
-
PPP steps up criticism of Lee's golf outing during Daegu supermarket ceiling collapse
A ceiling collapsed in a supermarket in Daegu, leaving 38 people injured. The Blue House said that President Lee Jae Myung immediately issued orders for rescue operations while still at the golf course.
-
Shin Ji-yai clinches JLPGA lifetime exemption
Shin Ji-yai won the Japan Women’s Open in a three-hole playoff for her 30th JLPGA title and a sweep of all four tour majors.