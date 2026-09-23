Choe Byeong-kwang wins race walk bronze for Korea's 1st athletics medal in Nagoya

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Korean trio fires way to silver in air pistol event at Asian Games
Choo Ga-eun, Kim Bo-mi and Oh Ye-jin combined for 1,730 points, finishing behind China but ahead of Japan.
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Korea’s soft tennis run in Asian Games ends without medals in any singles event
The team comes home with three bronze medals in the men’s and women’s team events and mixed doubles.
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Korea's U-23 squad uses aerial power to beat Saudi Arabia, secure top spot in Asian Games group
With two second-half headers, the young Taeguk Warriors secured a 2-0 win, Group D supremacy and a quarterfinal date against Vietnam.
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Kim Young-beom’s rise signals new wave of Korean swimming
The 20-year-old won Asian Games 50-meter freestyle gold after narrowly losing the 100-meter final to world-record holder Pan Zhanle.