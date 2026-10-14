Carrasco twirls gem as Twins beat Bears in KBO Wildcard game

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Twins end Bears' season in final postseason Jamsil Derby
Austin Dean’s early two-run homer lifted LG past Doosan 4-1, sending the Twins to the first round of the playoffs.
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Austin Dean’s birthday homer powers Twins' playoff win
Austin Dean hit a two-run first-inning homer as the LG Twins beat the Doosan Bears 4-1 in the KBO Wildcard game.
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Twins skipper sings praise of relievers, outfielder in KBO postseason victory
LG manager Youm Kyoung-youb credited his relievers and center fielder Park Hae-min after the Twins beat the Bears 4-1 in the KBO Wildcard game.
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Bears' Park Chan-ho welcomes underdog label as KBO postseason kicks off
The Doosan shortstop says the fifth-seeded Bears feel no pressure entering their KBO wild card Jamsil showdown against the LG Twins.