Braves pass on qualifying offer for Kim Ha-seong after injury-hit season

Atlanta Braves's Kim Ha-seong bunts against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning during Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Sept. 30. AP/YONHAP

The Korean infielder enters free agency after Atlanta declined to extend the $23.15 million qualifying offer following a season disrupted by finger injuries.

Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong has not received a qualifying offer from the Atlanta Braves after an injury-plagued season.

Eight players received one-year qualifying offers worth $23.15 million, the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players, on Monday.

Kim played this season on a one-year, $20 million deal but batted just .116 with zero home runs and nine RBIs in 51 games.

He missed the early part of the season after suffering a finger injury in January while in Korea — he slipped on ice and fell, tearing a tendon in his right middle finger — and never found his rhythm at the plate. He made his season debut on May 12 but then missed about a month, from early July to early August, with inflammation in his surgically repaired finger. He batted just 1-for-28 in June.

After four seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2021 to 2024, Kim joined the Tampa Bay Rays as a free agent in early 2025. He played only 24 games for the Rays after returning from shoulder surgery he underwent the previous winter, and the Braves selected him off waivers in September 2025.

Kim batted .253 with three homers and 12 RBIs in his 24-game audition for the Braves, who brought him back on that one-year contract to be their primary shortstop for 2026.

Atlanta Braves's Kim Ha-seong talks to a teammate during batting practice ahead of Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta on Oct. 7. AP/YONHAP

Those plans went awry even before the season began as Kim suffered his finger injury, and it remains to be seen if any other club will go after the 31-year-old who has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons.

Players who have received a qualifying offer have until 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Nov. 17 to accept it. Those who do so are signed with that team for the 2027 season at the designated value. Players who reject this offer remain free agents, and if they sign with a new team, then their previous club receives a draft pick as compensation.

Since the system was implemented in 2012, only 18 players who received a qualifying offer have accepted it. It lets players bet on themselves for one more productive season to increase their value before exploring the open market.

Former Korean big leaguer Ryu Hyun-jin accepted the Los Angeles Dodgers' qualifying offer in 2018, and it worked out well for the left-hander. In 2019, Ryu led MLB with a 2.32 ERA, started the All-Star Game and finished second in the National League Cy Young voting. Ryu parlayed that into a four-year, $80 million free-agent contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.





Yonhap



