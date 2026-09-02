Bears won't restrict innings for emerging young pitcher

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LG signs former All-Star closer Go for rest of regular season after MLB stint
Go Woo-suk rejoined his former squad after failing to catch on in MLB, but he won't be eligible for KBO's postseason.
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First place Samsung keeps grip on half-game lead as KT beats Hanwha in Suwon
Samsung extended its winning streak to six while KT rode Davis Daniel’s first KBO win to keep pace in the league standings.
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Texan Chris Paddack spurs Samsung Lions' postseason hopes in first KBO rodeo
The cowboy hat-wearing replacement pitcher has brought years of MLB experience to the Daegu club, and a pizza pregame routine.
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LG bigwigs welcome former All-Star pitcher Go Woo-suk back from MLB
The closer, who opted for free agency after being designated for assignment, will hit the ground running, according to the Twins' manager.