New Doosan Bears pitcher José Suárez signs his contract with the club on Nov. 24. YONHAP

The 28-year-old left-hander, who went 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA in 45 appearances in the 2026 season, signed a one-year deal worth $1 million.

The Doosan Bears announced on Tuesday that they had signed former MLB pitcher José Suárez.

The Bears said that the 28-year-old left-hander from Venezuela signed a one-year deal worth $1 million, including a signing bonus of $125,000.

Suárez has appeared in 151 major league games, including 64 starts. He has a 23-33 record with a 5.37 ERA.

He made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and was mostly a starting pitcher in his early years. He has been pitching out of the bullpen since 2023.

Suárez split his 2026 season among the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Athletics, going 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA in 45 appearances, with only two starts.

According to Baseball Savant, Suárez threw six types of pitches this year: four-seam fastball, slider, changeup, sinker, sweeper and cutter. The southpaw averaged 92.7 miles per hour with his fastball and can touch 95 miles per hour.

The Bears said that they liked his mechanics and deception on the mound, and that his secondary pitches will automatically make him among the top left-handers in the KBO.

KBO teams can sign a maximum of two non-Asian foreign pitchers, and they typically fill their one Asian quota spot with a pitcher as well.

The Bears finished the 2026 season with two American left-handed starters: Wes Benjamin and Zach Logue, who were joined by Japanese lefty reliever Takuto Takada. They re-signed Takada on Oct. 27.

The Suárez signing means that either Benjamin or Logue will be replaced.





Yonhap