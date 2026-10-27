Bears bring back Japanese pitcher Takuto Takada for second KBO season

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Lotte Giants reset with rookie GM, Korean Series-winning manager
After finishing seventh in the KBO, Lotte is betting that Lee Taek-keun and Lee Dong-wook can balance front-office change with proven leadership.
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With military service on horizon, pitcher Jung Hai-young hopes to leave Tigers on positive note
In 2024, Jung Hai-young led the league with 31 saves and helped the Kia Tigers win the Korean Series title. But he has had a rocky start to the 2026 season, losing his closer role midway through the campaign.
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Kia takes second-round playoff opener against Samsung thanks to Kim Do-yeong, Castro
The Kia Tigers, powered by strong performances from the heart of their batting order, defeated the Samsung Lions 5-1 in Game 1 of the second round of the KBO playoffs, taking the opening game of the best-of-five series.
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Tigers manager credits bullpen in crucial road win in KBO postseason
The Kia Tigers beat the Samsung Lions 5-1 in Game 1 of the KBO postseason, with five relievers combining to allow one hit after starter James Naile was ejected.