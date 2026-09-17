Bears beat Lions 3-1, widen lead over Dinos in postseason race

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KT Wiz crush Hanwha Eagles for seventh straight win, extend KBO lead
Sam Hilliard hit two homers as the KT Wiz routed the Hanwha Eagles 13-3 to strengthen their KBO lead.
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KBO stars begin quest for fifth gold, hold first practice in Seoul
Korea's national baseball team opened Asian Games training in Seoul, with slugger Kim Do-yeong returning after nose surgery and Roh Si-hwan named captain.
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Korea blanks Japan 2-0 to reclaim Asian U-18 baseball crown
Ha Hyun-seung’s one-hit shutout lifted Korea past Japan for its tournament-leading sixth U-18 Asian Baseball Championship title.
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KBO home run leader returns from injury with bang, boosts national team hope
Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong drove in three runs in his first game back, setting a KBO age record ahead of the Asian Games.