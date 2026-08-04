Bayern Munich beat Jeju SK 2-1 in Korea friendly as Kim Min-jae captains German giants

JEJU — Bayern Munich defeated K League 1 outfit Jeju SK 2-1 on Monday in a preseason friendly that saw Korean defender Kim Min-jae captain the German giants before being substituted to applause in the 37th minute.

The match at Jeju World Cup Stadium, part of the "Audi Football Summit" preseason series, was less about the scoreline than the relationship behind it. Bayern, Jeju and Son Heung-min's Los Angeles FC have been building what Korean media call the Red & Gold partnership, and Monday's game — Bayern's first trip to Korea since facing Tottenham in Seoul two years ago — came together largely through the connections of Koo Ja-cheol, the former Bundesliga midfielder who now advises Jeju's youth academy.

Bayern traveled light. Players from countries that advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals or further — England's Harry Kane and France's Michael Olise among them — stayed behind, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, though present in Jeju, did not appear in the matchday squad.

Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae shakes hands with head coach Vincent Kompany after being substituted off during a game against Jeju SK FC at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Aug. 4. JEJU SK FC

Bayern struck first. In the 11th minute, Filipe Chavez pounced on a loose ball in the box and finished left-footed into the corner. The lead lasted four minutes: Bayern's Kim was left for dead by a rainbow flick from Jeju's Matheus Aias, who then squared the ball for Lee Chang-min to level the score at 1-1.

Bayern nearly gifted Jeju a second when Japanese defender Hiroki Ito's headed clearance drifted agonizingly close to his own net in the 26th minute. Kim, who had played the full first half at center back to that point, was withdrawn for Tim Binder in the 37th minute to a warm reception from the stands.

The decisive goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Bastian Assomo ran onto a through ball and curled a right-footed finish past the Jeju goalkeeper. Bayern used the second half to work regulars like Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah and Luis Diaz back into game shape, coasting from there to preserve the result.

Both managers appeared more interested in tactical work than in an all-out spectacle. Jeju committed to a direct approach, driving through the middle and switching play to the flanks when the route forward closed, while marshalling a low defensive block that gave Bayern's attack little room to breathe in the final third for long stretches of the match.

Bayern, for their part, leaned on Vincent Kompany's possession-based principles, probing down the wings and pressing high — at times using Kim Min-jae's forays forward as license for the back line to join the attack, which occasionally allowed Jeju to break into space behind him.

Bayern Munich take a lap of honor after a game against Jeju SK FC at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Aug. 4. JEJU SK FC

Among Bayern's fringe players, Chavez stood out for his tenacity in getting into shooting positions, drifting infield from the flank in a manner reminiscent of a young Arjen Robben. Assomo also impressed with his willingness to drive to the byline and pick out a cross, showing enough range to threaten as a shooter as well.

Paul Wanner-type prospects such as Maycon Cardozo made an impact after coming on, looking to play forward rather than simply recycling possession back to Kimmich, while Binder looked assured in the physical, no-nonsense mold typical of the club's defenders.

A crowd of 22,519 endured midweek heat to watch it play out — a solid turnout for a summer friendly and a sign of how much interest Kim's presence still generates on home soil.





BY JIM BULLEY AND THOMAS MCCARTHY [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]