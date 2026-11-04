Bayern beat Atlético as Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in meet in Madrid

Atlético Madrid's Lee Kang-in reacts after being substituted during a match on Oct. 24 in Madrid. REUTERS/YONHAP

Bayern secured a 2-0 Champions League victory in Madrid, with both Korean internationals entering in the second half.

A showdown between Korean footballers Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich and Lee Kang-in of Atlético Madrid ended in favor of the German club on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich cruised to a 2-0 victory over Atlético Madrid at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League’s league phase.

Bayern Munich remained unbeaten with two wins and two draws and held eighth place with eight points. Atlético Madrid sit 22nd with four points from one win, one draw and two defeats.

The league phase features 36 teams, each playing eight matches. The top eight advance directly to the round of 16, while teams ranked ninth through 24th enter playoffs for the remaining berths.

Both Lee and Kim started the match on the bench. Atlético Madrid fielded an attacking lineup of Julián Alvarez, Alexander Sørloth, Alejandro Baena Rodríguez and Giuliano Simeone, while Bayern Munich deployed Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah in central defense.

After a goalless first half, Bayern Munich broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second. Lennart Karl capitalized on a botched clearance by Atlético Madrid's Robin Le Normand inside the penalty area, seized the loose ball and fired it home with his left foot.

Atlético Madrid responded to the setback with a triple substitution in the 59th minute. Lee Kang-in, Ademola Lookman and Koke came on to replace Rodríguez, Sørloth and Normand.

Bayern Munich doubled its lead in the 74th minute when Konrad Laimer collected a pass from Harry Kane and fired a powerful right-footed shot into the top of the net from the right side of the penalty area.

Atlético Madrid footballers react after their match against Bayern Munich at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 3. REUTERS/YONHAP

Bayern Munich brought on Kim at right-back in the 79th minute to strengthen its defense. The substitution also set up a brief showdown between the two Korean internationals, who shared the pitch for about 20 minutes. Kim actively joined Bayern's attack and helped create opportunities with his passing. Lee, however, struggled to penetrate Bayern's solid defense and failed to register a goal or an assist.

Meanwhile, Manchester United came from two goals down to beat AS Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford on the same day. United, which had gone nine consecutive matches without a win, appeared headed for another defeat after conceding twice in the first half.

But Bruno Fernandes sparked a second-half comeback before Matheus Cunha struck twice to complete the turnaround. Cunha was later sent off after receiving a second yellow card, but United held on for a narrow victory. The win left United in 17th place with six points from two wins and two losses.





BY PARK LIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]