Baseball games canceled in Busan and Daegu due to heavy rain

Less than a week after resuming from a heat wave break, baseball games came to a halt once again on Sunday, this time due to heavy rainfall.

Sunday's games between the NC Dinos and Lotte Giants in Busan and the Hanwha Eagles and Samsung Lions in Daegu, both of which were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., were canceled because of rain, according to the KBO.

With the news, the total number of canceled games came to 57 this season. Of those, 27 were canceled because of rain and 30 because of extreme heat.

Sunday’s canceled games will be rescheduled.

The KBO season has often been disrupted in summer by the monsoon season and typhoons, but record-breaking heat this year has made it even more difficult to keep the regular-season schedule on track.

Amid nationwide heat from late July through early August, the KBO canceled all games scheduled from Aug. 5 to 9. It also pushed weekday start times back from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.





BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]