Baseball games canceled in Busan and Daegu due to heavy rain

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Bae Ji-hwan designated for assignment by Brewers
The Brewers designated Bae Ji-hwan for assignment after acquiring infielder Jonathan Ornelas from the Athletics.
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Dinos pitcher scheduled for surgery after being hit on the face with a hard-hit ball
NC Dinos pitcher Lim Ji-min will undergo surgery next week after a line drive fractured his lower jaw.
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Heavy rain to continue through Monday, bring hotter temperatures afterward
Downpours of up to 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) are forecast through Monday, raising flood and landslide risks before hotter weather returns.
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LG Twins aquire Jon Kennedy for late-season playoff pitching boost
The defending Korean Series champions signed the Australian right-hander to replace injured compatriot Lachlan Wells before the postseason roster deadline.