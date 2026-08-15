Baek In-chun, the only .400 hitter in Korean baseball history, dies at 83

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Baek In-chun, only KBO player to bat .400, in critical condition
The league earlier announced that he had died, but the former player-manager's heart started beating again and he remains hospitalized.
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Brewers sign Korean high school standout Shin
Milwaukee has signed versatile Chungdam High School outfielder Shin Hee-ju, the third Korean prep player to join an MLB club this year.
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Doosan's Park Jun-soon youngest to reach 10 game-winning hits
The infielder's 3-run homer against the Eagles gave him the clutch-hitting milestone, putting him atop a list of some of the KBO's top hitters this century.
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KBO apologizes to LG Twins, Ulsan Whales after pitcher acquisition mishap
The Seoul side got approval to sign Akitake Okada from the Futures League team, only for the league to realize the deal was outside the window.