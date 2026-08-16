Bae Ji-hwan designated for assignment by Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jihwan Bae scores a run during the eleventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, on Aug 12. REUTERS/YONHAP

The Brewers designated Bae Ji-hwan for assignment after acquiring infielder Jonathan Ornelas from the Athletics.

Bae Ji-hwan has been designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, as his return to the majors lasted just four games.

The Brewers made the move Saturday after acquiring Jonathan Ornelas from the Athletics in exchange for cash.

Once a player is designated for assignment, he can be traded or placed on irrevocable waivers within seven days. And if the player clears waivers — meaning, if no team picks that player from waivers — then the player may be sent outright to the minors or released, becoming a free agent.

Bae started this season in Triple-A with the Syracuse Mets, the New York Mets' affiliate, and was released Aug. 5. The Brewers picked him up and immediately placed him on their active roster last Sunday.

He picked up a bunt single in his Brewers debut but was limited to just one more at-bat over the next three games.

Bae signed with the Atlanta Braves in 2017, but the deal was voided by MLB due to the Braves' signing violations. Bae later joined the Pittsburgh Pirates and made his big league debut with them in 2022.

In 2023, Bae played in a career-high 111 games but was limited to 42 games combined over the next two seasons.

The 27-year-old offers speed and defensive versatility. He has played second base, shortstop and all three outfield positions in his major league career, and logged time at second base and the three outfield positions in the minors this year.





Yonhap