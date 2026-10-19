Badminton star An Se-young sets record for most int'l women's singles titles

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An Se-young claims 9th title of 2026 season
World No. 1 An Se-young rallied past Akane Yamaguchi to defend her Denmark Open crown and improve to 61-1 this season.
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An Se-young reaches Denmark Open final, eyes ninth title of season
The shuttler beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 2-0 in her push for a ninth title of the season against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.
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KFA urges fans to halt online personal attacks on Korean footballers
Korea’s football federation warned against rumors, deepfakes and personal attacks against players amid rumors of internal friction between younger and older stars.
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Back from Asian Games gold and controversy, Yang Min-hyeok scores first goal for Westerlo
The controversy came after Yang Min-hyeok stated that he was focused on the military service benefits that he would earn with a gold medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.