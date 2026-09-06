Badminton powerhouse An Se-young clinches final title ahead of Asian Games

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Chinese ambassador thanks Korean rescuers after survivor found in Nepal floods
A Korean disaster relief team rescued a Chinese national 10 days after deadly flooding and landslides struck Nepal’s border with Tibet.
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Pistol shooter Oh Ye-jin has multiple Asian Games golds in crosshairs as she takes up 25-meter event
Since topping the podium for the 10-meter air pistol event in Paris two years ago, the ambitious talent has taken up another challenge.
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Japan defense minister skips Seoul dialogue after Yasukuni Shrine visit
Japan will send a vice defense minister to Seoul's annual security dialogue after Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi's Aug. 15 visit to a controversial shrine chilled bilateral ties.
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Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort criticized for wearing traditional Japanese attire to Korean event
Ansel Elgort wore a yukata, a traditional Japanese garment, to the "CJ Night in Celebration of Frieze Seoul" event to celebrate the start of Frieze Seoul, an international art fair.