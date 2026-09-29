Back-to-back badminton champion An Se-young looks forward to her future

Read more
-
Men’s handball team misses out on Asian Games bronze with loss to Japan
The result meant the team missed the podium for the second straight Asiad for the first time since the sport was added.
-
Park Hye-jeong takes silver in women's weightlifting
The Korean lifter hoisted 300 kilograms (661 pounds) in the women's plus-81-kilogram event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, outpaced once again by rival Li Wenwen of China who took gold.
-
Golden moment
Korean badminton player An Se-young celebrates after receiving the gold medal during the women's singles awards ceremony at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya, Japan, on Sept. 29.
-
Word No. 1 An Se-young claims second straight badminton gold at Asian Games
The star shuttler defeated No. 3-ranked Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 2-0 to become the first to win back-to-back singles titles at the Asiad.