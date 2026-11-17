LG Twins slugger Austin Dean enters in a hanbok (Korean traditional dress) while holding a scroll bearing his fan-given nickname, “Jamsil Oh,” during a KBO All-Star Game at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 11. YONHAP

The KBO star's record contract keeps the fan favorite with the LG Twins for another season.

“Do I want to play at Jamsil dome? I’d love to, but I have to consider my age. One thing I know for sure is that I want to retire with LG.”

That's what Austin Dean, 34, said during the KBO All-Star Game in July when asked about the new stadium scheduled to open in 2032. Fans have also grown fond of Dean, even giving him the nickname “Jamsil Oh,” a playful nod to the Korean surname Oh that sounds like the first syllable of Austin. Fans don't want to let go as much as the player, and he has moved one step closer to fulfilling his dream.

The LG Twins announced Nov. 12 that they had re-signed Dean to a one-year, $2 million contract, the largest ever for a foreign hitter in KBO history. The record among all foreign players, including pitchers, is $2.1 million, set by Dustin Nippert of the Doosan Bears in 2017, including a signing bonus and incentives.

Dean's salary has nearly tripled in four years, from the $700,000 contract he signed in 2023, which included $200,000 in incentives.

Dean was not actually the first choice for the Twins. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Twins signed Abraham Almonte but canceled the deal just five days later after he failed a medical examination. Dean was the club's next choice. He had previously turned down an offer from the Twins but accepted the team's second approach.

He batted .313 with 23 home runs in his first season. By comparison, the Twins' four foreign hitters over the previous two seasons had combined for just 16 home runs. Although he had primarily played outfield in the United States, he also proved capable at first base. He batted .350 in the Korean Series, including a home run in Game 3, helping the Twins win their first championship in 29 years.

After re-signing in 2024, Dean became the first player in franchise history to record a .300 batting average, 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in a single season. He also led the league with 132 RBIs. Injuries limited his appearances in 2025, but he still hit 31 home runs as the Twins claimed another championship two years after their previous title.

LG Twins' Austin Dean watches his two-run home run during the first game of the wild card round of the KBO postseason against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 14. YONHAP

Dean has also won over fans with more than just his performance on the field. He gets along easily with teammates and readily offers advice to younger players.

His easygoing personality is also evident in his interactions with reporters, whom he jokingly tells, “You make me look so ugly in your photos. Please take better pictures of me.”

He also touched fans at the 2024 KBO Golden Glove Awards ceremony. While most foreign players have someone accept awards on their behalf, Dean flew to Korea for a three-day, two-night trip solely to attend the ceremony. Winners are not notified in advance, meaning he crossed the Pacific without knowing whether he would receive an award.

“I promised the fans that I would attend the ceremony if I was nominated,” Dean said with a laugh. “I wanted to keep that promise, so I got my wife's permission.”

He went on to beat home run leader Matthew Davidson, then of the NC Dinos, to win his second consecutive Golden Glove.

This year, Dean was even more impressive. He played in all 144 games, ranking among the league's best in nearly every major offensive category. He ranked fourth in batting average at .331, third in hits with 180, third in home runs with 41 and third in RBIs with 127. He also led the league with a 1.062 OPS.

Austin Dean celebrates after hitting his 30th home run of the season during a game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 29. YONHAP

Although he narrowly missed becoming the first Twins player to win the home run title, Dean almost single-handedly carried the club's offense as injuries and slumps plagued other key players. His sustained success is partly attributed to his diligence, including his habit of carefully reviewing data prepared by the team's performance analysis staff.

At the final All-Star Game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in July, Dean shared his Korean counterparts' sadness over the stadium's planned closure after the 2026 season to make way for a new dome.

“Jamsil is a special place for me and my family. It's like home,” Dean said. “The fans have always given me tremendous support. It will be difficult for me to play at the new dome stadium, but even after I retire from baseball, I'll definitely come back to visit.”

That day, Dean appeared in a traditional Korean hanbok and unfurled a scroll bearing the words “Jamsil Oh,” drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Twins fans will be able to enjoy Dean's powerful swings and warm smile again next year. And when Jamsil dome opens in 2032, Dean will likely be there in his striped LG uniform — whether in the stands or on the field.





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]