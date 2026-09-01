At 35, MLB veteran Choi Ji-man is ready to be a rookie again

Choi Ji-man of the Ulsan Whales poses for a photo after an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Aug. 30. SONG BONG-GEUN

After more than a decade in the major leagues, including a trip to the World Series, the longtime slugger is seeking a new start in the KBO draft.

ULSAN — Choi Ji-man is a 35-year-old veteran power hitter who became the first Korean position player to appear in the MLB World Series.

Choi signed with the Seattle Mariners after graduating from Dongsan High School in Incheon in 2010. After years of working his way through the minor leagues, he made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. He later played for the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres, batting .234 with 67 home runs over 525 games across eight seasons.

After spending more than a decade pursuing his baseball career in the United States, Choi returned to Korea in 2024 and is now looking for a new start in the KBO.

Choi met with the JoongAng Ilbo on Sunday at Munsu Baseball Stadium in Ulsan, home of the Ulsan Whales, a club dedicated to developing players in Korea's second-tier professional baseball league.

Choi ended his U.S. career in 2024 and enlisted as a social service worker in May last year to fulfill his mandatory military service. He was discharged early after a chronic knee injury worsened and returned to the field in April after signing with the minor league team Ulsan Whales.

Now, Choi will take on a new challenge in the 2027 KBO rookie draft on Sept. 21.

“At first, I just thought it would be nice to get drafted,” Choi said. “But as the draft gets closer, I’ve started to feel a little guilty that I might be taking a spot away from a high school or college player.”

“I’ve recently heard that I might be picked earlier than expected, but you never know until the draft actually happens. I’ll just wait and see how it turns out.”

Choi has emerged as one of the most closely watched players in this year's draft. Despite his age, he has drawn interest from several clubs that see him as a player who could make an immediate impact.

The biggest question is the condition of his knee. Choi has dealt with several knee injuries over the years, including surgery in 2021 to remove part of the meniscus in his right knee.

Choi Ji-man, right, while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, celebrates his home run against the Houston Astros with Carlos Santana during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh on April 11, 2023. AP/YONHAP

His potential role could also affect teams' decisions.

“The most likely scenario is that Choi serves as a designated hitter while also playing first base, but teams that already have several players in those roles may be reluctant to draft him,” a KBO scout said.

“My knee issues aren’t anything new,” Choi said, regarding the matter. “But I have absolutely no problem playing first base.”

“I’ve also heard some concerns that [as a veteran] I might not mesh well with the other veterans on the team,” Choi added. “There’s no need to worry about that. Even in the United States, I always prided myself on getting along well with my teammates.”

From Park Chan-ho, Kim Byung-hyun and Choo Shin-soo to Oh Seung-hwan, Park Byung-ho and Lee Dae-ho, many Korean major leaguers ultimately finished their playing careers in the KBO. Choi hopes to follow the same path.

“I think any player would want to finish their career in their home country,” Choi said. “I’ve also dreamed of returning to Korea ever since I entered my 30s.”





BY KO BONG-JUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]