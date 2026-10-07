Asian Games organizers send apology to Korea over mishaps

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After retirement rumors, Kim Min-jae, Hwang In-beom and Hwang Hee-chan stick with Warriors
The trio, the "1996" contingent, walked back their stance after a KFA official heard out their grievances as the international window wrapped up.
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Gov’t to review military exemption system after Asian Games athlete celebrations draw backlash
Members of the men's football team incensed the public after several said their sole focus was the exemption, renewing a debate over fairness.
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From 4 matches to 4 years? Moreno gives himself a fighting chance as he steadies the Warriors’ ship.
The Spaniard had four friendlies to make a case for a full appointment. He steered the side through swings and roundabouts with a firm hand on the wheel.
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Son breaks national scoring record, but Korea's rebuild has long way to go
In a friendly against Uzbekistan, Son Heung-min scored his 59th goal for Korea, claiming the national team's all-time scoring record.