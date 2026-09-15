Asian Games football teams arrive at stadium late after drivers get lost in latest navigation mishaps

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‘Nothing special’: North Korean men's football manager restrained over first Asian Games in Japan
The coach maintained the country's succinct demeanor toward the sporting press, gently complimenting China while dismissing the hosts.
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KBO stars begin quest for fifth gold, hold first practice in Seoul
Korea's national baseball team opened Asian Games training in Seoul, with slugger Kim Do-yeong returning after nose surgery and Roh Si-hwan named captain.
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Olympic champ Ban leads Korea's five-gold shooting bid
Ban Hyo-jin and 29 teammates have arrived in Nagoya targeting five gold medals at the Asian Games.
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Korea targets 45 gold medals at Asian Games, with prime opportunities in fencing, swimming and pentathlon
Women's modern pentathlete Seong Seung-min is favored to deliver the country's first gold as the team looks to take home significant hardware from Aichi-Nagoya.