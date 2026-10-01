Archer Kim Jong-ho claims gold in men’s individual compound event at Asian Games

Korean archer Kim Jong-ho lines up a shot in the compound men's team bronze medal match at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, on Sept. 30. AP/YONHAP

Kim defeated Chang Cheng-Wei of Chinese Taipei 149-145 to avenge Korea’s loss to the island region in the team bronze match.

OKAZAKI, Japan — Kim Jong-ho struck gold in the men's individual event in compound archery at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Thursday, becoming the first Korean archery champion at the ongoing competition.

Kim defeated Chang Cheng-Wei of Chinese Taipei 149-145 in the final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, Japan.

In the individual compound event, archers each take 15 arrows, three arrows in each of the five ends. Cumulative points determine the winner, with the perfect score being 150.

The archery competition continues Friday with team events in recurve, followed on Saturday by individual events in recurve.

In two days of compound, Korea picked up one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The men's individual compound event previously took place at the 2014 and 2023 Asian Games, and Kim is the first Korean winner.

Kim helped Korea to the men's team gold and the mixed team silver in 2018 and also the men's team silver in 2023.

Kim also exacted revenge on Chang a day after Chinese Taipei beat Korea in the bronze medal match of the men's team event.





Yonhap