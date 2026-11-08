An Se-young wins Korea Open to tie international badminton title record

Badminton player An Se-young competes at the Korea Open finals in Yeosu, Jeonnam-Gwangju, on Nov. 8. YONHAP

The world No. 1 defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in Yeosu for her 11th title of 2026, despite considering skipping the event due to fatigue.

YEOSU, Jeonnam-Gwangju — Korean badminton star An Se-young won her record-tying 11th international title of the year on home soil Sunday.

An, world No. 1, defeated second-ranked Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 2-1 (21-12, 15-21, 21-16) in the women's singles final at the Yeosu Victor Korea Open at Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu.

The Korea Open is the only Korean event on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour.

This was An's 11th international victory of the year, tying the record set in 2019 by men's singles player Kento Momota and matched by An herself in 2025.

This year, An has won eight tournaments on the BWF World Tour and gold medals at the Badminton Asia Championships, BWF World Championships and the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

An has lost just once in 72 matches all season — the lone defeat coming against Wang Zhiyi of China in the All England Open final in March.

An also extended her winning streak against Yamaguchi to 11 matches.

An considered skipping the Korea Open, citing fatigue, but chose to compete in front of home fans.





Yonhap