An Se-young reaches Denmark Open final, eyes ninth title of season

The shuttler beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 2-0 in her push for a ninth title of the season against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

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An Se-young celebrates after winning gold in the women's singles badminton event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya, Japan, on Sept. 29.

Reigning world badminton champion An Se-young has advanced to the final of the Denmark Open, moving one win away from her ninth title of the season.

An defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 2-0 with sets of 21-16 and 21-8 in the women's singles semifinals of the Denmark Open, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 750 event, on Saturday.

She will face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the final on Sunday.

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An has won her last nine head-to-head matches against Yamaguchi, including a 2-0 victory in the women's singles final at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 last month.

With the semifinal victory, An improved her season record to 60 wins and one loss in 61 matches, giving her a winning percentage of 98.4 percent.

If she wins the Denmark Open title, it will be her ninth title of the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, the world No. 1 men's doubles pair of Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals.


Yonhap

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