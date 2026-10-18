An Se-young reaches Denmark Open final, eyes ninth title of season

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Beyond abolition: How Korea could reform military service privileges for athletes
As calls grow to end military exemptions for medalists, experts propose stricter standards and alternative service for elite athletes.
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Korea’s sports history finds a new home at Seoul Olympic Park
Korea’s first National Sports Museum opened at Seoul Olympic Park, displaying 70,000 artifacts from landmark sporting moments.
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Cha Jun-hwan puts skating career on hold, focuses on showbiz
Cha Jun-hwan announced that he would not compete in the 2026-27 season. As a result, he is expected to withdraw from the Cup of China and the NHK Trophy, the third and sixth events, respectively, of the International Skating Union Grand Prix series.
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Swimmer Kim Woo-min avoids shoulder surgery, targets 2027 world championships
The Olympic bronze medalist will undergo rehabilitation instead of surgery for his injured left shoulder as he prepares for the 2027 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.