An Se-young claims 9th title of 2026 season

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An Se-young reaches Denmark Open final, eyes ninth title of season
The shuttler beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 2-0 in her push for a ninth title of the season against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.
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Swimmer Kim Woo-min avoids shoulder surgery, targets 2027 world championships
The Olympic bronze medalist will undergo rehabilitation instead of surgery for his injured left shoulder as he prepares for the 2027 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
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Seoul mayor says capital ideal for 2036 Olympics, open to co-hosting
Oh Se-hoon said Seoul’s existing Olympic infrastructure and planned Jamsil complex strengthen its bid, while North Jeolla must provide a concrete co-hosting plan.
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Judo association apologizes after Jung Su-jin’s Asian Games weigh-in disqualification
The Korea Judo Association will investigate Jung’s claim that coaches gave her incorrect random weigh-in information, leading to her disqualification.