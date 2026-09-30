All 3 Korean men finish in top 10 after opening round of Asian Games golf

Kim Joo-hyung of Korea clenches his fist after sinking a putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the men's golf tournament at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Kasugai Country Club East Course in Kasugai, Japan, on Sept. 30. YONHAP

Mun Do-yeob tied for third, while Tom Kim tied for seventh and Kim Seong-hyeon tied for ninth.

All three Korean men placed inside the top 10 after the opening round of the men's golf tournament at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Wednesday.

LIV Golf player Mun Do-yeob shot a bogey-free round of four-under-par 66 to tie for third place at Kasugai Country Club East Course in Kasugai, just northeast of the main host city, Nagoya, Japan. He sits one stroke behind two co-leaders, Wang Wei-hsuan of Chinese Taipei and Kazuki Higa of Japan.

Kim Joo-hyung, better known as Tom Kim on the PGA Tour, is at three-under-par, good for a tie for seventh. Kim Seong-hyeon, a former PGA Tour member, is tied for ninth at two-under-par.

Korea is tied for second place in the team competition, where the two lowest scores out of each team's three players count toward the team total. At seven-under-par thanks to Mun and Kim Joo-hyung, Korea is two strokes behind Japan.

Mun had one birdie on the front nine but picked up three more on the back nine.

Kim Joo-hyung, who traveled right after competing at the Presidents Cup in the United States over the weekend, had five birdies but a couple of bogeys.

Kim Seong-hyeon, who is trying to get back to the PGA Tour, recorded three birdies, one eagle and three bogeys.

The four-round golf competition will wrap up Saturday.

Kim Seong-hyeon of Korea hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the men's golf tournament at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Kasugai Country Club East Course in Kasugai, Japan, on Sept. 30. YONHAP

Mun Do-yeob of Korea hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the men's golf tournament at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Kasugai Country Club East Course in Kasugai, Japan, on Sept. 30. YONHAP

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