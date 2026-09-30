All 3 Korean men finish in top 10 after opening round of Asian Games golf

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Kwon Soon-woo retires injured as Korea’s tennis medal hopes fade
Kwon withdrew from his Asian Games third-round singles match with a knee injury, leaving no Korean players in singles medal contention.
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Korea fails to medal in men’s compound archery team event at Asian Games
The trio lost to the Chinese Taipei team 324-322, unable to deliver Korea’s third medal in the sport.
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Women claim bronze in compound archery team event at Asian Games
Park Ye-rin, Kang Yeon-seo and Park Jung-yoon beat a trio from Chinese Taipei 229-228 in a close contest that came down to the wire.
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Teenage archer helps Korean women grab team bronze, while keeping individual medal in her sights
Still weeks away from turning 15, Kang Yeon-seo helped Korea win the compound team bronze in archery while also reaching the individual quarterfinals.