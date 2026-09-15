Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games face athlete accommodation shortages

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Korea targets 45 gold medals at Asian Games, with prime opportunities in fencing, swimming and pentathlon
Women's modern pentathlete Seong Seung-min is favored to deliver the country's first gold as the team looks to take home significant hardware from Aichi-Nagoya.
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Kim Min-ji scores hat trick as Korea beats Myanmar 5-0 in women’s football opener
South Korea opened its Asian Games women’s football campaign with a 5-0 rout of Myanmar, while North Korea leads Group F on goal difference.
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South Korea shuts down Myanmar to kick off women's football tournament
South Korea opened the Asian Games women's football tournament with a 5-0 win over Myanmar as Kim Min-ji scored three goals.
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North Korea opens Asian Games campaign with 10-0 Bangladesh rout
North Korea began its women's football title bid with a dominant win over Bangladesh and will face Myanmar next.