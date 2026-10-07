After retirement rumors, Kim Min-jae, Hwang In-beom and Hwang Hee-chan stick with Warriors

Korean footballers Hwang In-beom, center, and Kim Min-jae, third from left, are seen after their arrival at Incheon International Airport on June 30. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

The trio, the "1996" contingent, walked back their stance after a KFA official heard out their grievances as the international window wrapped up.

After the Taeguk Warriors smash-and-grabbed a victory in their final friendly on Tuesday, the side was blindsided by three core players as they hinted at retiring from the national team.

Immediately following the win over Uzbekistan at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Gyeonggi, the trio of Kim Min-jae, Hwang In-beom and Hwang Hee-chan opened the door to their departure, prompting the Korea Football Association (KFA) to launch talks into the night, according to footballing sources on Wednesday.

An official from the KFA was able to walk the three back after hearing out their grievances, reportedly telling them that it would be a shame for their careers to end in such a way, people familiar with the talks said.

A sense of crisis was already brewing on Friday, when Kim offered an unusually pointed assessment after the draw against Venezuela. “I feel sorry for the defenders,” he said after the match. "It didn't feel like we were all fighting together," he said, rebuking teammates further up the pitch for not tracking back on defense.

Things escalated on Tuesday after reports broke that the three players, who form the “1996 era” faction of the national team, were considering calling it quits, although Hwang In-beom corrected the record while speaking to the press after the match.

Kim Min-jae, center, is seen among Korean footballers after a match against Uzbekistan at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Gyeonggi on Oct. 6. NEWS1

“That’s for the manager to decide,” he said, “But I’m always preparing for retirement. Knowing when to let go is part of being wise.”

A few days earlier, he had fought back tears after the match against Venezuela, voicing frustration with the football association's lack of a president and the team's reliance on an interim coach.

"This is my ninth year on the national team, and change hasn't really happened in a lot of areas," the midfielder said. “That goes for football, but I don’t think things are working as they should in other areas, either.”

Hwang In-beom, left, chases for a ball during a friendly match against Venezuela in Ulsan on Oct. 2. YONHAP

Those nine years roughly match Son Heung-min's time as captain, which has been punctuated by bouts of factionalism.

A recent flashpoint came during the FIFA World Cup 2026, when the Warriors were split over a media blackout that began after reporters were caught on a broadcast making disparaging remarks about Son’s military service exemption.

Son and veteran midfielder Lee Jae-sung, both born in 1992, wanted to keep refusing interviews with Korean media, while the 1996 era contingent reportedly questioned whether it needed to go that far.

Korean football team manager Robert Moreno encourages his players during a friendly against Uzbekistan at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 6. YONHAP

Perhaps the clearest sign of friction came at the Asian Cup in Qatar in February 2024, when Son and Lee Kang-in, eight years his junior, got into a physical altercation. The pair later reconciled.

While crisis has been averted — for now — interim national team manager Robert Moreno has yet another aspect to contend with as he vies for a contract through the FIFA World Cup 2030.





BY PARK LIN, PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.soojung@joongang.co.kr]