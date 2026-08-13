After fan injured by falling concrete, Pohang Steelers to relocate Korea Cup match

The team will change the venue for their round of 16 match against Jinju Citizen FC while safety inspections begin at the 36-year-old Pohang Steel Yard stadium.

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(포항=뉴스1) 최창호 기자 = 15일 오후 포항스틸야드에서 열린 프로축구 하나은행 K리그1 2026 포항스틸러스와 인천유나이티 FC와의 홈 개막전을 관람하기 위해 팬들이 모여들고 있다. 2026.3.15/뉴스1v
Fans gather outside Pohang Steel Yard stadium in North Gyeongsang ahead of a match between the Pohang Steelers and Incheon United FC on March 15.

An upcoming national football tournament match has been moved out of a 36-year-old football stadium in the southeastern city of Pohang due to safety concerns, K League 1 representatives said Thursday.

The Pohang Steelers of K League 1 said their home stadium, Pohang Steel Yard, will undergo "comprehensive safety inspections" in the coming days and thus will not host the round of 16 match against Jinju Citizen FC at the Korea Cup tournament next Wednesday.

The move was in response to an incident during a K League 1 match last Saturday at the stadium, where a piece of concrete fell from the ceiling and injured a fan.

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According to the club, the fan sustained a minor hand injury and watched the rest of the match from another area of the stadium, instead of going to a local hospital for a further checkup.

"We would like to apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused by this incident," the Pohang Steelers said. "In order to ensure the safety of our fans, we will implement all the necessary steps following the safety inspections and continue to strengthen our stadium management."

The club added that the new venue for next week's Korea Cup match and for upcoming K League 1 matches will be determined following discussions with relevant authorities.

The Pohang Steel Yard stadium opened in 1990. The club explained it had been carrying out safety checks on the concrete ceilings throughout the stadium for the past few days when the incident occurred.


Yonhap

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