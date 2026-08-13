After fan injured by falling concrete, Pohang Steelers to relocate Korea Cup match

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Institute says Ha Young's great-grandfather was collaborator but below threshold for listing
The Center for Historical Truth and Justice group says the actor’s great-grandfather collaborated with imperial Japan but did not meet the civic group's threshold for inclusion in its official dictionary.
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Nationwide malaria alert issued after parasite found in mosquitoes in Gyeonggi
The agency encouraged the public to stay in at night, wear loose-fitting clothing and make full use of repellent and netting.
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PPP challenges law ending prosecutors’ investigative powers at Constitutional Court
The opposition argues the criminal justice overhaul will threaten judicial checks, victims’ rights and due process when it takes effect Oct. 2.
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Number of Koreans caught in Southeast Asian crime operations more than quadruples
The total number apprehended in the first half of 2026 has already surpassed all of last year's arrests as scam networks quickly shift operations across borders.