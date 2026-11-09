After clinching title, Samsung’s next challenge is keeping Koo Ja-wook and Won Tae-in

Samsung Lions outfielder Koo Ja-wook, named Korean Series MVP and now a free agent, roars after scoring in the fifth inning of Game 5 against the KT Wiz at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Nov. 8. YONHAP

Fresh from winning the KBO crown, the Lions hope to retain both their series MVP outfielder and playoff ace to defend the title next season.

The Samsung Lions’ bid to repeat as Korean Series champions begins with keeping two of their own: outfielder Koo Ja-wook and pitcher Won Tae-in, who are both now free agents.

“We will take a shot at back-to-back titles,” manager Park Jin-man said Sunday, right after the Lions beat the KT Wiz 12-1 in Game 5 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park. The win sealed a 4-1 series victory and the club’s first Korean Series title since 2014.

Samsung last won back-to-back titles during its run of four straight Korean Series crowns from 2011 to 2014, when the club also topped the regular season each year.

Koo, 33, made this fall his own. Despite a left thigh muscle injury, he batted .500 in the Korean Series, going 10-for-20, and was named series MVP.

Won stood out on the mound as well. He worked out of the bullpen from the second round of the playoffs, then started Game 5, allowing one run over five innings to earn the title-clinching win.

Samsung can hardly afford to lose either player.

Free agency this offseason brings a large crop of quality outfielders, and Koo is the best of them. The others include Hong Chang-ki of the LG Twins, Choi Ji-hoon of the SSG Landers, Kim Ho-ryung of the Kia Tigers and Jung Soo-bin of the Doosan Bears.

Samsung Lions players celebrate after clinching their first Korean Series title in 12 years, defeating the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8. NEWS1

“Koo is a player good enough to change a team,” a source at one KBO club said.

Several clubs are reportedly weighing a move for Koo.

Won, 26, is the top pitcher on the market. His regular season was his weakest in recent years, at 7-9 with a 4.52 ERA, but he showed what he is worth in the postseason. His first trip to free agency also leaves room for a long-term deal.

Keeping both players will be no easy task for Samsung Lions CEO Yoo Jeong-keun, who doubles as the club’s owner, and general manager Lee Jong-yeol.

Samsung Lions pitcher Won Tae-in, who started and won the title-clinching Game 5 and is now a free agent, celebrates after the Lions defeated the KT Wiz 12-1 to win the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Nov. 8. NEWS1

“As far as I know, both players will stay,” Park said. “The president [Yoo] will take care of it. We won the title, and both of them have Samsung blood running through their veins, so they will be wearing the Samsung uniform next year too.”

Koo signaled a strong desire to stay with Samsung.

“Before the postseason, the president told us to just win the title,” Koo said with a smile. “We won, so I think the president will come with a good contract in hand. I saw that LG gave its 2023 Korean Series MVP [Oh Ji-hwan] a Rolex worth 200 million won [$146,900]. I trust Samsung will take the very best care of me.”

Samsung Lions outfielder Koo Ja-wook, now a free agent, celebrates after being named MVP of the Korean Series, which the Lions clinched by beating the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Nov. 8. YONHAP

Won, nicknamed the “blue-blooded ace,” is also likely to stay with Samsung.

“The club’s position is that it needs both players,” a Samsung Lions source said. “Negotiations with Koo look likely to start quickly. In Won’s case, we will hold talks after we have been in touch with his agent.”

A move overseas, however, remains a possibility for Won.

“My season fell short, but I have hired an overseas agent,” Won said. “During the postseason, I was pouring everything into each game, so I had no time to think about it. I will start thinking it over tomorrow.”





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]