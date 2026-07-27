Actor Ken Jeong honored to join Park Chan-ho's Athletics consortium

From left: Park Chan-ho, Athletics owner John Fisher, actor Ken Jeong and Athletics CEO Marc Badain pose for a photo during the Team61-Athletics strategic partnership conference at The Westin Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 27. NEWS1

When Korean American actor and comedian Ken Jeong was offered a chance to join former Korean pitcher Park Chan-ho in a consortium that would buy a stake in an MLB club, Jeong knew it was "an opportunity I just couldn't pass up."

Jeong, popular for his roles in "The Hangover" trilogy (2009-13), "Crazy Rich Asians" (2018) and "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), became a partner in Park's Team61, which invested $70 million in the Athletics. The club, previously based in Oakland, California, will relocate to Las Vegas in 2028.

The strategic partnership between Team61 and the Athletics was announced Monday in Seoul, marking the first instance of a Korean-led investment in an MLB club. Park, who became the first Korean to play in MLB in 1994, will serve as a senior adviser to the club's majority owner, John Fisher.

Park and Fisher each gave a presentation on their agreement and answered questions in a follow-up press conference. Jeong was also present for the presser, providing some comic relief for the occasion.

"I just want to say, you know, I shouldn't even be up here, and I mean it. I shouldn't be up here because I wasn't invited. I crashed it," Jeong deadpanned to a laughing audience while wearing an Athletics jersey with the name "Dr. Ken" on the back — a nod to his sitcom of the same name and to his background as a physician.

In a more serious tone, Jeong said it was "such an honor" to be in Korea, the birthplace of both of his parents, and also to have a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to work alongside Park.

"When he asked me to be part of his investment group, Team61, it just was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up," Jeong said. "How can I not work with Chan-ho Park in this endeavor? This man has broken barriers on the field, and now he is breaking barriers in terms of sports ownership."

Jeong said the partnership between Team61 and the Athletics will help strengthen ties between Korea and MLB, while also inspiring new generations of baseball fans and players in Korea.

"There are just so many people who are supporting Chan-ho's vision and we are just so appreciative of John Fisher [for] giving us the platform to execute and fulfill his vision and leadership," Jeong added. "I have been very fortunate to be part of cultural milestones, like 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'KPop Demon Hunters.' And this is another cultural milestone, but this time, in sports equity and ownership. I am just honored to be a very small fly on the wall part of Chan-ho's vision."

Korean American actor Ken Jeong, third from right, speaks alongside former MLB pitcher Park Chan-ho, left, Athletics owner John Fisher, second from left, and Athletics President Marc Badain, right, during a news conference announcing a strategic partnership between the investment consortium Team61 and the MLB club at The Westin Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 27. NEWS1

After finishing up his opening statement that went on for nearly three minutes, Jeong switched on his comedian mode. While an interpreter seated behind him was relaying his words in Korean, Jeong sat back on his couch, gave verbal nods like "Yup" and "That's right" in Korean while pointing left and right, and performed an exaggerated fake yawn toward the end.

Jeong then used his closing remark to bring some more levity, after Park, Fisher and Athletics President Marc Badain had spoken at length about the investment and the future of their partnership.

"First of all, I would like to give a three-hour talk as a tiny owner of the A's, but I heard that I am not allowed to do that," Jeong began. "The only thing I would like to add as an owner of the A's in terms of controlling interest — I spoke specifically with John Fisher about this — I will have controlling interest in the hot dogs that will be served. By controlling interest, I will eat as many as I can every game. That is all I have to add. I guess my time is up."





Yonhap