A new chapter begins: Son, Lee Kang-in reunite under interim boss Moreno

Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in returned to training under interim coach Roberto Moreno ahead of Thursday’s friendly against Ecuador.

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모레노호 합류한 해외파 (천안=연합뉴스) 김주성 기자 = '모레노호' 축구대표팀에 합류한 손흥민과 이강인 등 해외파 선수들이 22일 충남 천안시 코리아풋볼파크에서 열린 공개훈련에서 자전거를 타며 몸을 풀고 있다. 대표팀은 이틀 뒤 에콰도르 대표팀과의 평가전을 시작으로 우루과이, 베네수엘라, 우즈베키스탄 대표팀과 4차례 A매치를 치른다. 왼쪽부터 이강인(아틀레티코 마드리드), 황인범(포르투), 황희찬(샬케), 이한범(브루게), 손흥민(LAFC). 2026.9.22 utzza@yna.co.kr/2026-09-22 16:24:55/
Lee Kang-in, far left, and Son Heung-min, far right, warm up on stationary bikes during an open training session at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 22. Second from left are: Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan and Lee Han-beom.

CHEONAN, South Chungcheong — Just three months after a bitter World Cup exit, the wheels are turning once again at the heart of Korean football.

As Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in entered the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong,  for an open training session on Tuesday, cheers erupted from some 200 fans in the stands.

When a young fan shouted “Son Heung-min!” the veteran forward responded with a gentle smile and a wave.

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Son and Lee arrived in Korea the previous day and warmed up on stationary bikes and by stretching rather than working with the ball. They occasionally exchanged a few words, but lengthy conversations hardly seemed necessary. The glances they exchanged between beads of sweat seemed to carry an unspoken determination to put Korean football back on its feet.

Interim manager Roberto Moreno also showed his enthusiasm, posting a photo of himself pointing to the Korea Football Association emblem on social media. Moreno has been appointed on an interim basis through November.

“The first step of a new journey. Excitement, effort and respect for the jersey that represents a country,” Moreno wrote on Instagram. “Let’s go, Korea.”

That determination showed in his first training session, which combined an upbeat atmosphere with intensity. Lively pop music blasted from large speakers while a drone hovered overhead. Its propellers spun constantly as it captured footage for tactical analysis.

(천안=뉴스1) 김영운 기자 = 한국 축구대표팀 손흥민이 22일 충남 천안시 서북구 코리아풋볼파크에서 열린 오픈트레이닝에서 팬들에게 인사를 하고 있다. 2026.9.22/뉴스1
Son Heung-min waves to fans during an open training session at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 22.

Moreno designed the sessions' overall structure but left the drills to his coaching staff, watching the players intently from a short distance away.

One of Moreno’s key tasks will be figuring out how to get the best out of Korea’s two biggest stars, Son and Lee.

Moreno wrote the tactical book "Mi Receta Del 4-4-2" (2013), which translates to "My Recipe for the 4-4-2 formation," while coaching at FC Barcelona. He also declared at his introductory press conference that he would employ the 4-4-2 formation.

He could deploy Lee as one of the two forwards, much as Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has done with the midfielder. Lee could also be moved out to the right wing, with Son pushed forward as the central striker.

Moreno has yet to name his captain. But Son, whose leadership took a hit at the World Cup, is seen as a strong candidate to wear the armband again. Moreno and Son were also seen having a lengthy private conversation Tuesday as they entered the training ground.

모레노 감독과 대화하는 손흥민 (천안=연합뉴스) 김주성 기자 = '모레노호' 축구대표팀에 합류한 손흥민이 22일 충남 천안시 코리아풋볼파크에서 열린 공개훈련에서 로베르트 모레노 한국 축구 국가대표팀 임시 감독과 대화하고 있다. 대표팀은 이틀 뒤 에콰도르 대표팀과의 평가전을 시작으로 우루과이, 베네수엘라, 우즈베키스탄 대표팀과 4차례 A매치를 치른다. 2026.9.22 utzza@yna.co.kr/2026-09-22 16:09:49/
Son Heung-min, right, speaks with interim manager Roberto Moreno during an open training session at Korea Football Park in Cheonan on Sept. 22.

Lee, meanwhile, has grown into a de facto leader on the pitch, looking after his teammates.

Song Min-kyu, who moved to Portugal’s Clube Desportivo Nacional this summer to start his career in Europe, exemplified Lee’s growing maturity.

“I couldn’t sleep much because of the long flight, and Kang-in, who has experience with that, took me to alternate between a cold bath and a hot bath after lunch,” Song said.

Song also attended the Madrid derby between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid on Sunday while traveling through the Spanish capital.

“Kang-in contacted me first and got me a ticket to a skybox,” Song said.

Son and Lee are set to face Ecuador in a friendly in Suwon on Thursday. It will mark the first time in more than 100 days that the two stars take the field together since Korea’s match against South Africa at the World Cup in June, which left Korean football with wounds that have yet to heal.


BY PARK LIN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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